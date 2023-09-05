CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :India vs NepalUdhayanidhiG20 SummitJawanJoe Jonas
Home » India » Maratha Quota Protests: 46 MSRTC Bus Depots Shut; Transport Body Suffers Losses Worth Rs 13.25 Cr
1-MIN READ

Maratha Quota Protests: 46 MSRTC Bus Depots Shut; Transport Body Suffers Losses Worth Rs 13.25 Cr

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 09:28 IST

Mumbai, India

As many as 20 buses were torched and 19 were damaged amid the protests over the last few days (Representative Image: PTI)

As many as 20 buses were torched and 19 were damaged amid the protests over the last few days (Representative Image: PTI)

Bus operations in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna, Nanded and Dharashiv districts have been badly hit by the protests

At least 46 out of 250 bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation have been completely shut due to protests over reservation for the Maratha community, and the MSRTC has suffered losses worth Rs 13.25 crore over the last few days, an official said.

Bus operations in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna, Nanded and Dharashiv districts have been badly hit by the protests, a spokesperson of the MSRTC told PTI on Monday.

As many as 20 buses were torched and 19 were damaged amid the protests over the last few days, he said.

The MSRTC has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5.25 crore due to damages to the buses and lost Rs 8 crore in ticket sales due to protests in various parts of the state, the official said.

The MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country, with more than 15,000 buses in its fleet. It ferries around 60 lakh passengers every day.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Maratha quota
  2. protest
  3. maharashtra
first published:September 05, 2023, 09:28 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 09:28 IST