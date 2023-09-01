CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Maratha Reservation Row: Protest Turns Violent in Maha's Jalna; Police Fire Tear Gas, Many Injured

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 20:25 IST

Maharashtra, India

Screengrab shows police lathi charging on the protestors in Jalna. (News18)

The protest turned violent leading to police using lathi charge as well as tear gas to disperse the protesting crowd

At least a dozen police officers were injured, after a protest — demanding reservation for the Maratha community in government institutions — turned violent as protestors resorted to stone-pelting in Maharashtra’s Jalna on Friday.

The protest took place in Antarwali Sarathi village of Ambad tehsil in Jalna, and police officers used lathi charge as well as tear gas to disperse the protesting crowd.

Apart from this, several vehicles were set on fire and were damaged, inlcluding the state transport buses.

The protest has been on since Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reacted to the incident calling it “very unfortunate," adding that an inquiry has been ordered for the same.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), CMO said, “The incident of lathicharge on the protestors in the ongoing protest for Maratha reservation here is very unfortunate. The Collector and the Superintendent of Police have taken information about the incident and have ordered an inquiry."

first published:September 01, 2023, 20:06 IST
last updated:September 01, 2023, 20:25 IST