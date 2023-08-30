Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Seal Greece Vacation With A Kiss

Hollywood beauty Margot Robbie who impressed everyone with her performance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, is finally moving on from her Barbie image. Leaving behind her vibrant pink wardrobe from the film, the Australian actress has opted for a more simple and neutral look. After spending months promoting the film with Ryan Gosling, the actress was recently captured on a beach vacation in Greece alongside her husband and producer Tom Ackerley, where she wore an elegant beige one-piece swimsuit from Myraswim, priced at USD 220 (around Rs 18,000), as per Daily Mail.

Amidst the scenic beauty of the Greek island of Sifnos and the peaceful waters of the Mediterranean, Margot accessorised her attire with a gold necklace and a bracelet. In the picture, the couple held each other close and were seen passionately kissing.

Prior to their PDA moment on the beach, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley maintained a low profile as they entered the small island blending with their fellow travellers. As they arrived on Sifnos, Robbie opted for comfort, as she wore an oversized t-shirt from Saint Michael which she paired with white shorts and cream sneakers. The actress was seen with an orange tote bag and carried medium-sized pink luggage. Tom, on the other hand, donned a grey t-shirt, cargo shorts, Birkenstock sandals and a pink cap. Together the couple were exuding a stylish yet relaxed vibe.

Meanwhile, recent reports from Variety have revealed that the actress took home nearly $50 million along with box office bonuses. On the other hand, the movie itself has received over $526.3 million in the domestic box office within a month. While, the international box office collection stands at $657.6 million and in total, the movie has collected more than $1.18 billion and the figure is expected to go even higher.

In July, Margot Robbie, who plays the lead in the Greta Gerwig film, made a charming appearance at the premiere of Barbie. In contrast to her recent beach vacation attire, she graced the pink-themed premiere in a sparkling black gown. The ensemble was complemented by gloves and a diamond necklace that seemed to match the iconic costume of a 1960 Mattel Barbie doll. Her husband, Tom Ackerley, who also produced the film opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Margot Robbie and her husband first crossed paths while working in the film Suite Francaise in 2014. Their connection grew over time and they tied the knot two years later, in 2016.