​​Marine Commandos to NSG: J&K Police Boost Security Cover Ahead of May 22-24 G20 Meet in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will deploy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and National Security Guard (NSG) team to counter any threat during the G20 meeting in Srinagar from May 22-24.

At a recent meeting in Srinagar, chaired by Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir zone, stress was laid on the importance of river and lakes around the summit venues and the need for MARCOS to provide a strong security cover for the water bodies was felt, officials told News18.

In the past, during such high-profile events of visits, terror outfits have tried to carry out sensational attacks. The NSG team, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), will be deployed to counter any suicide attack bid. Officials said that specialised NSG teams with counter drones will be deployed at all venues.

“The attendees reviewed the current security arrangements and discussed possible ways to enhance the security measures to ensure the safety of all participants during the event. GOC Kilo Force assured to provide all assistances such as domination of high reaches, corridor protection, additional AS Teams, area domination specifically in the night," a police statement read.

Top officials from the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau, and others gave their inputs with thrust on coordinated efforts to ensure foolproof security for the summit.

“The ADGP also urged all agencies to work in a coordinated manner in order to ensure the success of the summit, which is expected to be attended by several high-profile dignitaries from across the world. The meeting focused on the deployment of security personnel, counter-drone measures, and other critical aspects of security planning," police said.

Efforts are being made to ensure that the security arrangements are in place well before the summit, and security personnel is deployed in a manner that does not inconvenience local residents and tourists.

The emerging threat of vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and other modes of potential terror attacks, including potential fidayeen attacks, standoff fire and grenade attacks, too, were discussed, along with the counter measures, at the meeting.

District police heads have been instructed to focus on busting of terror modules by apprehending terrorists and generating preventive intelligence on their presence in the Valley. “All SSsP were instructed to conduct anti-terrorist operations on specific inputs. The officials discussed the deployment of additional security forces and use of modern technology to secure the venues," police told News18.

Read all the Latest India News here