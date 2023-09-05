Married Woman Gangraped in Haryana's Palwal

A married woman who approached a police station here to file a complaint against her husband was allegedly gang-raped by accomplices of a sub-inspector posted there, officials said on Monday.

The accused kept her hostage in a house for three days where they repeatedly raped her. Later, they allegedly sold the woman to another man, who too sexually assaulted her, they said.

An FIR was registered against seven people, including the sub-inspector of Hasanpur police station on Sunday. After getting hold of the phone of one of the accused, the woman informed police and was rescued, they said.

Police handed over the woman to her family members and are investigating the matter, they added. According to the police, the woman had come to Hasanpur police station on July 23 where she met the accused sub-inspector, Shiv Charan, who refused to file her complaint.

Shiv Charan forced her to go with his accomplice Balli to a nearby field where Niranjan and Bhima were waiting. The trio raped her and also shot obscene videos of her.

Threatening to circulate the videos online, the three then took her to the house of a woman named Shanti in Palwal, where they kept her overnight and raped her," the woman said in the complaint.

She was later sold to one, Bijendra, who along with his brother-in-law Gajendra, raped her in the presence of sub-inspector Shiv Charan.