‘Masala’ Poison Murder: Techie Hatches Conspiracy to Kill Wife, In-laws in Hyderabad; Mother Dead, 6 Held

A Hyderabad techie who is living in London hatched a conspiracy to kill his wife and in-laws in Hyderabad using poisonous masala powder. The man’s mother-in-law died while his wife and other family members fell sick.

According to Miyapur circle inspector Prem Kumar, Sirisha, daughter of Hanumantha Rao and his wife Uma Maheswari who are staying at an apartment in Miyapur, tied the knot with software engineer M Ajith Kumar in 2018. The couple started living together in London and was blessed with a baby girl.

After some time, the couple started having fights. Sirisha approached the police in London and the couple started living separately. The police said Ajith Kumar forced a man named Vinod Kumar, who has been working with him, to be a part of this conspiracy along with Ajith’s friends Bhavani Shankar, Ashok, Gopinath and Poorneder Rao, a relative to Sirisha, all of whom stay in Hyderabad.

“When Sirisha with her daughter visited Hyderabad to attend her brother’s marriage, Ajith paid money amount to Ramesh, son of the watchman of the apartment, to keep an eye on his mother-in-law’s house. Ajith’s first plan failed when three persons with poison injections went to the house of Sirisha’s parents in the early hours of June 25,” the police said.

The police said Ajith then changed his plan and asked his friends to mix poison in the sample packets of masala powder, turmeric powder and chilli powder and handed over the packets to the family members in the guise of a delivery boy.

“As many as six members of the family severely fell ill after consuming the powders. Sirisha’s mother Uma Maheswari died on July 5. The family members thought that she passed away due to ill health. They were suspicious so they sent blood samples of Sirisha, her father, her brother, cuisine, and one more female relative for tests, who lost the sense of their hands and legs for a long time and was unable to recover. The tests found poisonous substances in the blood samples,” the police added.

Based on the finding Sirisha lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday, Madhapur zone DCP Sandeep Rao formed a special team to nab the accused. “The team took the watchman’s son Ramesh into their custody after verifying the CCTV footage of the apartment. During the interrogation, Ramesh revealed about one of the conspirators Poorender Rao, who have been staying in a flat in the same apartment above Sirisha’s flat. With this, the entire conspiracy came to light,” the police said.

The special police team arrested six persons, who helped Ajith from various localities on Friday. The main accused Ajith Kumar, who has been residing in London, is yet to be arrested.