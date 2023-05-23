CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Masked Assailants Shoot Dead Trader in Ghaziabad Market
Masked Assailants Shoot Dead Trader in Ghaziabad Market

PTI

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 23:02 IST

Ghaziabad, India

The shooting sparked panic among shopkeepers in the market and they shut their establishments to express anger.(Representational Image/PTI)

The shooting sparked panic among shopkeepers in the market and they shut their establishments to express anger.(Representational Image/PTI)

Mukesh Goel was cleaning his mobile shop in the Railway Road Market around 9.30 am when a masked assailant entered the premises and shot him in the head and the chest, they said.

A 45-year-old shop owner was shot dead allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the Muradnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Goel was cleaning his mobile shop in the Railway Road Market around 9.30 am when a masked assailant entered the premises and shot him in the head and the chest, they said.

An injured Goel was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a higher facility. However, he succumbed on the way, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravi Kumar said.

The shooting sparked panic among shopkeepers in the market and they shut their establishments to express anger.

    Goel’s shop was situated within the boundary of his home, a few metres from the Railway Road police outpost. The two masked assailants arrived on a motorcycle. While the shooter entered the shop and opened fire, the other stood guard outside, according to the police.

    The police have obtained footage from CCTV cameras installed in the shop and nearby areas. It seems to be a property and money related matter, Kumar said, adding that the assailants will be nabbed soon.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
