Home » India » Masked Man Attacks Gurdwara Granthi in Punjab, Arrested
1-MIN READ

Masked Man Attacks Gurdwara Granthi in Punjab, Arrested

PTI

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 22:51 IST

Kapurthala, India

Amritpal received a minor injury on his arm and was discharged after first aid, according to police. (Representational/ANI)

The accused, who was later overpowered by sewadars, was identified as Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Sarupwal village

The granthi of Gurdwara Hatt Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi here was injured after he was attacked by a masked man, police said on Friday.

The accused, who was later overpowered by sewadars, was identified as Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Sarupwal village, they said.

The accused often visited Gurdwara Hatt Sahib. On Thursday evening, he went there wearing a mask. The sewadars present there objected to him covering his face but he ignored them and offered prayers, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur Lodhi, Babandeep Singh.

When Lakhbir was coming out of the gurdwara, he challenged the sewadars, he said.

As the sewadars gheraoed him, he pulled out a small sword and attacked the granthi, Amritpal Singh, injuring him. The accused was later overpowered by the sewadars and handed over to the police, he added.

    Amritpal received a minor injury on his arm and was discharged after first aid, according to police.

    A case has been registered against Lakhbir under relevant provisions of law, including Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code, the DSP said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 19, 2023, 22:51 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 22:51 IST