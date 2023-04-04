6 Killed As Avalanche Hits Sikkim, Several Tourists Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway

Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim’s Nathula area on Tuesday. Several tourists are feared trapped under snow.

“Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said.

Teams of Skkim Police and Indian Army are involved in the rescue operations.

As many as 22 tourists have been rescued till now including six from deep valley and shifted to near by hospitals.

The avalanche occurred around 12:20 pm at mile 14 on JNM road.

Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

As many as 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles have been rescued after snow clearance from road.

(With PTI inputs)

