Massive Blaze Breaks Out on 12th Floor of High-rise in Mumbai's Breach Candy, Fire Tenders at Spot

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 00:23 IST

Mumbai, India

(Image: News18)

The fire, which was initially classified as a level 1 fire, was subsequently elevated to a level 2 fire by the authorities

A massive fire broke out on the 12th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Breach Candy area on Saturday night. Multiple fire engines rushed to the scene to combat the blaze, according to reports.

A fire has been reported on the 12th floor of the ground-plus-14-storey building, official statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The fire is confined to a single room, with smoke logged on the 12th floor, it said adding no injuries have been reported yet.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB) was alerted about the fire at 10:26 pm and the blaze was declared Level 1 at 10:22 pm, the statement said.

The fire, which was initially classified as a level 1 fire, was subsequently elevated to a level 2 fire by the authorities, according to CNN-News18 reports.

Firefighters are currently using one hose line to tackle the situation, it added.

Further details are awaited.

    On February, a fire broke out on the seventh floor of an under-construction high-rise in the central Mumbai area of Prabhadevi, resulting in an injury to a fire brigade official. The fire quickly spread to various materials stored in a godown, including construction materials, plywood, bamboo, packaging, sanitary material, galvanized iron sheets, office furniture, records, and electric wiring, as confirmed by a civic official.

    According to reports, at least seven fire engines and additional fire brigade vehicles were deployed and successfully extinguished the blaze.

    first published:May 27, 2023, 23:58 IST
    last updated:May 28, 2023, 00:23 IST