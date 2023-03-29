Massive Fire Breaks Out in Indore Hotel, Rescue Operations Underway

A massive fire broke out at the Papaya Tree hotel in Indore on Wednesday and several people are feared to be trapped inside. Fire tenders are present at the spot and rescue operations are reportedly underway.

The blaze broke out at the hotel in Mumbai bypass Rau area of Indore on Wednesday morning. The fire first started in the cafeteria and quickly spread to all floors of the hotel, as per Times Now. The hotel has five floors and 60 rooms.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Mumbai bypass Rau area of Indore. Several fire tenders present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ohRAfDefcv— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 29, 2023

Videos of the incident show plumes of smoke billowing out of the building as rescue operations are underway. As per reports, the first two floors have been destroyed entirely.

Three fire tenders and five water tankers are at the spot and are carrying out rescue operations. The hotel is being evacuated.

Further details are awaited.

