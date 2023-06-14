CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire Breaks Out at Kolkata Airport's Departure Terminal Building; No Injuries Reported | WATCH

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 22:54 IST

Kolkata, India

The fire was reported at the airport's 3C departure terminal building. (Image: News18)

Calling the incident "unfortunate", Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was in touch with the Kolkata airport authorities and the situation has been under control

A massive fire broke out at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport in Kolkata on Wednesday at around 9 pm. The blaze was reported at the check-in counter of airport’s 3C departure terminal building and was fully extinguished by eight firefighting tenders. Authorities have not reported any injuries yet.

Visuals doing rounds on social media show a section in the check-in area in fierce blaze and eruption of red hue flames. Airport authorities evacuated people safely from the terminal.

News agency ANI quoted CISF as saying, “Fire broke out at the D portal check-in counter. Due to smoke, passengers and staff were evacuated from the terminal building. No injuries were reported. Fire has been extinguished. Normal operation being restored."

Sharing details on Twitter, the Kolkata airport said, “There was a minor fire & smoke on the check in area portal D at 2112 pm. and fully extinguished by 2140 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area. Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm."

Calling the incident “unfortunate", Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was in touch with the airport authorities and the situation has been under control.

“An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. In touch with the airport director - the situation is under control. All passengers & staff have been evacuated from the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe & no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 22:25 hrs. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest," he tweeted.

The airport authorities have suspended the check-in process for now due to safety reasons.

