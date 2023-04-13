Massive Jump in Covid-19 Tally, India Records 10,158 New Cases

India has registered a single-day rise of 10,158 new coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 44,998, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 92.34 crore tests have been conducted so far, of which 2,29,958 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the data stated. The count of active cases now comprises 0.10% per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,10,127, while 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest India News here