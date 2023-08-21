CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Mat Maro...': Snake Appears During Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's Press Briefing, Creates Panic | WATCH
1-MIN READ

'Mat Maro...': Snake Appears During Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's Press Briefing, Creates Panic | WATCH

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 12:37 IST

Chhattisgarh, India

Screengrab of the video that shows Chhattisgarh CM's press briefing interrupted by the snake. (Twitter/ANI)

In a video of the incident, everyone gets jittered as the snake enters the scene, except chief minister Baghel who doesn't seem to mind its presence at all

While addressing reporters, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s conversation was interrupted as a striped snake crawled past him and the people present at the scene.

In a purported video of the incident, everyone gets jittered as the snake enters the scene, except chief minister Baghel who doesn’t seem to mind its presence at all.

Baghel is heard saying “Mat maro, mat maro (don’t hurt it)…. Pirpiti hein." He then tells people to not worry as it is just a snake.

People around Baghel, including his bodyguard gets scared as the CM intervenes and maintains his calm.

first published:August 21, 2023, 12:37 IST
