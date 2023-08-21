'Mat Maro...': Snake Appears During Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's Press Briefing, Creates Panic | WATCH

While addressing reporters, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s conversation was interrupted as a striped snake crawled past him and the people present at the scene.

In a purported video of the incident, everyone gets jittered as the snake enters the scene, except chief minister Baghel who doesn’t seem to mind its presence at all.

#WATCH | “Pirpiti hein’, don’t worry and don’t hurt it", says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as a snake appears during his press conference pic.twitter.com/vhJYyMKeZ3— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Baghel is heard saying “Mat maro, mat maro (don’t hurt it)…. Pirpiti hein." He then tells people to not worry as it is just a snake.

People around Baghel, including his bodyguard gets scared as the CM intervenes and maintains his calm.