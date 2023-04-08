CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mathura School Principal Suspended on Indecent Behaviour Charges
1-MIN READ

Mathura School Principal Suspended on Indecent Behaviour Charges

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 09:04 IST

Mathura, India

The charges were found to be true in the investigation (Representative image)

The assistant BSA investigated the matter and submitted a report, on the basis of which Kartar Singh was suspended

The principal of an upper primary school here in Raya development block was suspended for allegedly inappropriately touching a female teacher of his school, an official said on Saturday.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered against principal Kartar Singh in the matter and he has been sent to a secondary school in Lalpur village pending its submission.

The female teacher had in a written complaint to the Assistant District Basic Shiksha Adhikari alleged that the principal of her school was indulging in indecent behaviour with her and also threatened her, BSA Virendra Kumar Singh said.

The teacher in her complaint said Kartar Singh often touched her inappropriately and put his hand around her neck and asked students to take their photographs, he said.

The charges were found to be true in the investigation, he added.

