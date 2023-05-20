Matrimonial Site Scam: Delhi Police Nabs UK MBA Grad Accused of Robbing Woman of Valuables Worth Rs 20L

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a man for duping a woman he met on a matrimonial site and duping her of her valuables worth over Rs 20 Lakh. The con artist specifically targeted older women, especially those who were divorced, deceiving them under the guise of marriage, officials said on Saturday.

A complaint was filed with IGI Airport police station based on accounts of a Bengaluru-based woman, employed as a cabin crew member in a leading airline.

According to the complaint, the victim in her late 30s, connected with an individual named Anshul Jain through a matrimonial website They had been in contact since April 25 and had arranged to meet in Delhi for the first time on May 7.

The accused presented himself as a businessman based in the National Capital Region (NCR) who expressed his desire to marry her. He requested her to travel to Delhi and then accompany him to meet his parents at another location. In addition, he insisted that she bring along her dresses and gold jewelry, stating his family placed importance on these items.

While they were halfway to their destination, the accused requested the woman to step out of the car and inspect what he suspected was a flat tire. However, as soon as she alighted from the vehicle, the accused absconded, taking with him all her belongings, including luggage, jewelry, and other valuable items. The stolen items were estimated to be worth Rs 20 Lakh.

Upon receiving the complaint, DCP Airport Devesh Singh Mehla promptly formed an investigative team to probe the incident and apprehend the accused as swiftly as possible.

Under the supervision of ACP Virender Mor, a team of four, led by SHO Yashpal Singh, diligently examined the modus operandi employed by the alleged conman. They discovered that the conman, Anshul, relied solely on WhatsApp numbers to access matrimonial websites, contact potential targets, and obtain their personal information.

With the aid of human intelligence and effective surveillance, the Delhi Police team successfully traced the accused to Panjim, Goa.

Subsequently, the accused confessed to the crime and was promptly arrested by the authorities.

A Delhi Police team successfully recovered a variety of items related to the case.

DCP Airport Devesh Mehla said, “The conman is a highly qualified and well-spoken person holding an MBA degree from the UK. After facing business losses and being abandoned by his family, he resorted to deceiving people."

During an interview with News18, the victim revealed that she had noticed several red flags during her conversations with the accused but had chosen to overlook them. However, she expressed her gratitude to the Delhi Police for swiftly resolving the case.

Anshul expressed remorse for his actions and expressed regret for the harm he had caused to the victim. Speaking to News18, he said he faced “injustices in the system," which compelled him to resort to these measures to sustain his daily life.

The accused also extended his appreciation to the Delhi Police for their diligent efforts in presenting the facts accurately before the media.