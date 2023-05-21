CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Maximum Temperature in Delhi Likely to Settle at 42 Degrees Celsius
1-MIN READ

Maximum Temperature in Delhi Likely to Settle at 42 Degrees Celsius

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 14:16 IST

New Delhi, India

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. (Representational photo/Reuters)

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. (Representational photo/Reuters)

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 50 per cent

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 50 per cent, it said.

top videos

    The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day with strong surface winds.

    The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. delhi
    2. weather news
    3. heatwaves
    first published:May 21, 2023, 14:16 IST
    last updated:May 21, 2023, 14:16 IST