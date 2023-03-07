Splendid interiors, almost a five-star experience, exotic food, and all with a railway feel. The Northeast Frontier Railways has come up with the first-of-its-kind high-end restaurant in its Tinsukia division of Upper Assam.

This restaurant serves fine dining inside a defunct railway coach. Though in a railway coach, the food here is definitely not from the pantry nor do you have the stereotypical benches.

With a totally air-conditioned atmosphere, the ambience inside this rail restaurant is mind-blowing. There’s specially prepared food by experienced chefs catering to the palates and requests of the visitors. Royal upholstery, furnishings and welcoming stewards make the visit to this particular rail compartment in Tinsukia a lasting experience.

Deemed unusable, this particular compartment now hosts 55 guests at a time seated comfortably. The whole process of conversion required around Rs 15 lakh and has been carried out by AKG Catering.

“In this Amrit Mahotsav, we are trying many new and innovative ideas to make the railways more attractive to the general public and especially the younger generation. We identified a condemned coach, a coach which is deemed no longer safe for travel. We envisioned that this can be converted into an executive AC restaurant that shall have modern furnishings with a premium dining experience. We want to transform Indian railways’ image into a premium one to satisfy the demand and needs of a new India,” expressed the divisional railway officer of Upper Assam.

Assam got its first railway line in 1881 when the Assam Railway and Trading Company set up a metre gauge track. Mainly used for the transportation of tea and coal, a 65-km-long metre gauge line was constructed from Dibrugarh to Margherita.

“We want to open up more such restaurants and the recent one is coming up in Dibrugarh of Upper Assam,” added the divisional officer.

If the iconic Palace on Wheels is a luxury journey then this ‘Dining on Wheels’ too is a tempting experience.

