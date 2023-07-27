Media Must Delete Case-related Articles Once FIR Is Quashed, Says Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday observed that once an FIR against an individual is quashed, the media should delete the news articles reporting its filing as they could prove harmful to the reputation and goodwill of said person. The court, however, did not pass any directions for the removal of news articles at this stage.

According to a Live Law report, a bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice NV Anjaria made the observation during the hearing of an appeal filed by an NRI businessman.

An FIR had been filed against him and five others in 2020 by a 30-year-old chemicals businessman for alleged cheating of Rs 3.55 crore on the pretext of selling him gold. The complainant also alleged that the accused took his Porche Cayenne SUV, worth Rs 1.5 crore, by forcing him to sign the TO form and bills and challans for delivery of gold.

One news organization also reported that the appellant was involved in the business of “havala and cricket betting".

The FIR, however, was quashed later, but the articles continued to remain on the internet. The NRI businessman moved to the high court seeking a direction to the private respondents, including Google, Indian Express, Times Of India, And D.B. Corporation Limited (Digital Business), to remove the articles related to the quashed FIR.

In February 2022, a single bench had dismissed the writ petition, saying that no writ can be issued to the private respondents. The court also noted that the disputed questions of facts may require to be adjudicated in appropriate civil proceedings.

During the hearing earlier today, Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal said, “If the person is acquitted in the criminal case you should delete those articles. That ends the matter."

Speaking on why the respondents cannot delete the articles, advocate KM Antani appearing on behalf of Times of India said, “What has happened is, initially an article was there in the newspapers that indicated that there is an offence registered against him. Thereafter the FIR came to be quashed by this Honourable court. Subsequently, an article was published in the newspaper which said that the original offence is now quashed."

Justice Agarwal then went on to ask if the criminal case mentioned in the previous articles is not existing on the date, “why can’t you delete that article? Where is the technical issue?"

Advocate Atani argued that the court must consider freedom of the press before passing any order.

Justice Agarwal responded that the press cannot expect everyone to read both articles, simultaneously, adding that “if there is freedom in press, then there’s required to be a transparency as well". “You are accountable for what you publish for the public," the court added.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 7, giving an opportunity to the parties involved to resolve the matter themselves.