Home » India » Medical Student Falls into Sahastradhara in U'khand While Taking Selfie, Dies
1-MIN READ

Medical Student Falls into Sahastradhara in U'khand While Taking Selfie, Dies

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 18:05 IST

Dehradun, India

Police and State Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the spot and pulled her out around two kilometres from where she had . slipped. She was then rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)

After bathing in the water, the student climbed a rock and started taking selfies when she slipped and fell into the spring. She was swept away by the strong currents of the spring, which was in spate following heavy rain

A 20-year-old medical student died after falling into the Sahastradhara in Uttarakhand while taking a selfie, police said on Monday.

Sahastradhara, a natural spring on the outskirts of Dehradun, is a popular tourist spot.

Swati Jain, a first-year MBBS student at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, went to Sahastradhara with a friend on Sunday.

After bathing in the water, Jain climbed a rock and started taking selfies when she slipped and fell into the spring, Rajpur SHO Jitendra Chauhan said.

She was swept away by the strong currents of the spring, which was in spate following heavy rain, the officer said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the spot and pulled Jain out around two kilometres from where she had slipped, he added.

Jain, who was unconscious, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her body was handed over to her parents after a post-mortem on Monday, Chauhan said.

Her parents live in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Uttarakhand
  2. Sahastradhara
  3. medical student
first published:August 07, 2023, 18:05 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 18:05 IST