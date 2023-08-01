Meet 62-year-old Mayakrishnan Who Has Been Running Puncture Repair Shop For 25 Years In Tamil Nadu

During the 80s and 90s, mobile puncture shops were not a common concept. However, amidst this rarity, a man in Thanjavur has been successfully running a mobile puncture shop for the past 25 years. Mayakrishnan, a 62-year-old man from Keelavasal, a suburb of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, has been providing mobile puncturing services in the area.

Back then when mobile phones and technology were not easily available, customers used to connect with him through landline telephones- a sight unfamiliar to today’s generation. Maya holds a special place in the hearts of people from the 80s and 90s residing in Thanjavur. It’s not just the bond he shares with his customers but also the love and emotion he puts into his work. Some of his customers have become his friends, and they share a family-like bond.

His customers admire his dedication and commitment to providing service, regardless of the time or situation. He is known to visit his customers’ houses even late at night to fix their vehicles. Despite the availability of various car repair shops, people still choose him due to the personal connection they have with him.

He started his business by charging Rs 20 for fixing punctures, and over the years, the charges have increased to Rs 120 for any repair work. Remarkably, some people still remember his number by heart, a rare feat in today’s technologically advanced world.

Maya continues to work hard and not sit back; he genuinely enjoys what he does and infuses emotion and love into his work. He believes that one should respect and show love for the work they do. As a 62-year-old man, Maya remains a favourite among many people in Thanjavur. His passion and dedication to his work make him the most deserving person in the community. Customers visit him not only for his services but also because of his generous behaviour and hard work.