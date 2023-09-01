Meet Dr Ravi Kannan: Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Who Works Relentlessly for A Cancer-free Society

Renowned oncologist and Padmashree awardee, Dr Ravi Kannan was conferred the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay award on Thursday. He was accorded the ‘Hero for Holistic Healthcare award’.

Dr Kannan previously worked as a visiting oncologist at Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Assam. Having served in this hospital since 2007, Dr Kannan is presently the director of the cancer research centre there.

Dr Kannan is of the opinion that apart from understanding the patient’s physical condition, a physician should also know about their finances, to ensure that the treatment is not hampered.

The idea came to him after meeting one of his patients, Ramesh Sutradhar, a resident of Dharmanagar, Tripura in 2007. Ramesh had been prescribed some special doses in the course of his treatment. One fine day after finishing a particular therapy course, as Dr Kannan was writing a prescription and fixing the next appointment date, Ramesh started crying.

Surprised, Dr Kannan asked him the reason, to which Ramesh said he was a daily wage earner. His health condition wouldn’t let him work anymore and he had sold all his properties for his treatment. He had a minor son who worked as a house helper to support him.

The father-son duo hardly managed their day-to-day expenses, which is why it was almost impossible for Ramesh to regularly visit the hospital in Silchar to get periodical special treatment.

Hearing Ramesh’s story, Dr Kannan realised that simply providing treatment is not enough, they should understand whether the patient can come to the hospital, or is financially sound enough to meet the expenses of his treatment.

Dr Kannan organised a meeting with the society of Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and discussed the matter. As an outcome of the meeting, the hospital decided to raise funds for the poor patients who couldn’t afford their treatment expenses.

Dr Kannan also set up some profit-making workplaces where the attendants of the patients could work and earn money while simultaneously looking after their patients. The work mostly included sewing or making candles.

However, this proved to be ineffective as proper skillset and training were required for the workplaces to prosper. Therefore, he engaged the attendants as ward boys/girls, gardeners etc. in the hospital.

Apart from his medical practice Dr Ravi Kannan has been vehemently advocating for cancer awareness.

A doctor with rare qualities, Dr Kannan was conferred Padmashri in 2020. Because of his endless efforts, the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Silchar has become a prominent place for cancer treatment not only in southern Assam but in the neighbouring states also.

Currently, more than 5,000 patients are receiving treatment in the cancer institute and 30,000 patients are under his treatment.

“These awards or recognitions are an inspiration for us. This is a result of collective effort, the hospital staff, community, well-wishers etc. all are responsible for this," Dr Kannan said on his success.

Working as the director of Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Silchar Dr. Kannan hopes and dreams of a cancer-free society, for which, he is also involved in cancer awareness programmes. Dr Kannan dedicated the Ramon Magsaysay Award to everyone in the hospital and his mother.