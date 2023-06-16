Meet Dr Sampath Kumar from Telangana, An Ornithophile Whose Passion Is Saving Birds

Dr Sampath Kumar, living in Warangal in Telangana, has emerged as a saviour for birds in the midst of the scorching heat. According to IMD (India Meteorological Department), people have witnessed the warmest February since 1901, with a maximum temperature of 29.5C (85.1F). With an increase in temperature, birds and animals are also suffering.

Dr Sampath Kumar, who is an ornithophile, is protecting the birds that have the ability to sense floods and other natural calamities beforehand. Dr Sampath told News 18 that he has installed water tanks on the premises of his home and the roof of his house as well to provide water for them. The doctor also regularly spreads some seeds around the premises for the birds. He has set up many boxes around his house as well for storing the water and food of birds.

Dr Sampath added that the chirping of birds soothes and relaxes his mind and also recalled an incident where he had found a weaver bird that had made its nest at the top of his washroom. Sampath said that he got to help the little creature the very next day and brought water, and food items like walnuts, cashews, and pistachios for it.

Dr Sampath also spoke about his love for birds with little gestures like feeding and arranging shelter for them. The doctor said that he is happy to have inspired people around him through his actions. Dr Sampath concluded by appealing to everyone to spare some water for the little creatures as well.

In a similar incident, Ramesh Agarwal has been feeding jowar to the parrots at the Khedapati Balaji Temple for the past 50 years. Ramesh has maintained this during the coronavirus pandemic as well. According to him, several saints have performed spiritual practices in the Panchkuian area. That is why it is considered sacred land and the parrots that gather here are considered the embodiments of those saints. Initially, Ramesh provided the birds with one quintal of sorghum grains but increased it when the population of parrots continued to grow.