Meet 'Drone Man' from Lucknow, Working to Bring Tech to Indian Defence, Agriculture & Railways

With India’s accelerating growth comes a huge challenge in the form of safety and security in our country.

The advancement of technology has further complicated modern warfare the world over. In light of this situation, India is trying to strengthen its army, and drones play an important role in this process.

Enter Milind Raj - a robotic scientist living in Lucknow who is working to help strengthen the Indian Army.

Raj claims that the drones designed by him possess a level of technological advancement that is enough to ‘shatter the nefarious conspiracies of countries like China and Pakistan.’

According to Milind Raj, his drones are being used in Indian defence. He says he is working on developing many more advanced drones going forward, which will further help our defence in the near future.

Amid heightened drone activity along the Indian border, Raj says drones are being made not just for the country’s security, but anti-drone systems are also a key part of drone technology.

The ‘Drone Man’ Title

Milind Raj got the ‘drone man’ title from former president APJ Kalam after he was impressed by his work and named him the ‘Drone Man of India’. At the Investors Summit held in Lucknow in February 2023, Raj received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was reportedly impressed by Raj’s work.

Drones For Medical Use

According to the ‘Drone Man of India’, apart from the defence sector, emphasis has also been laid on the use of drones in the medical field.

“Let’s say an accident occurs. If victims need first aid, these drones could deliver it to them before an ambulance gets to them,” Raj said.

Drones For Agriculture Use

According to Milind Raj, drones could also revolutionise the agriculture sector. “Drones would help monitor soil conditions two to three feet below the ground and also monitor seed growth,” Raj said.

‘Life Saving Drones’

According to Milind Raj, drones could also be used to monitor railway tracks and locate issues like broken tracks in advance. “Drones could help prevent railway accidents and save lives,” Raj said.

Drones Without Remote Control

According to Raj, drones have been made using a motion control device. Raj claims the drone can be controlled by wearing it in the hand and would not require a remote control to operate it.

