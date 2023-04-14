Meet Ganesh Havanje, Udupi Artist Who Made Bullock Sculpture With QR Code On Its Head

The coastal state of Karnataka is rich with rare and historical artefacts which are hard to find in other parts of India. Among them, the most prominent are Yakshagana Mukhavada (facial mask) and Kole Basava (bullock). It was a ritual in the state that some people used to roam with Kole Basava to get donations. Normally, they would put a mark on bullock’s forehead and by touching the mark, people would pray and offer donations. But now an artist from Udupi has created an artefact of the Kole Basava with a QR code on its head.

Once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while talking about the digital revolution in India, said that in villages if people are unable to pay cash to any person who is roaming with bullock for donations, they can simply make payments using a QR code put on the forehead of the bullock. She tweeted in 2021, “Recorded a video of a Gangireddulata, where alms are given through a QR code! India’s digital payment revolution, reaching folk artists. In AP and Telangana, Gangireddulavallu dresses up old oxen no longer helpful on farms, walks door to door during fests, performing with their nadhaswaram."

Recd a video of a Gangireddulata, where alms are given thru a QR code! India’s #digitalpayment revolution, reaching folk artists. In AP + Telangana, Gangireddulavallu dress up old oxen no longer helpful on farms, walk door to door during fests, performing with their nadaswarams pic.twitter.com/8rgAsRBP5v— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 4, 2021

Influenced by the Twitter video and following a piece of advice from the district panchayat, Udupi artist Ganesh Havanje developed a replica of the bullock which has a QR code on it. The bullock has been developed in the form of a sculpture and made with a musical instrument attached to it. The Basava (bullock) shakes its forehead whenever a payment is made. This was showcased at the recent G20 finance ministers’ summit in Bengaluru.

Ganesh Havanje studied only till Class 10, as per reports. He previously worked in Mumbai as a canteen worker and made ends meet with various odd jobs. But he had always been an artist by nature and wanted to do something outstanding in this field. So, he started making sculptures without any professional training and got so good at it that he was able to make this innovative Basava Kole that could be presented at the summit.

