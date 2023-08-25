Meet Jalpaiguri's Kaushik Nag, A 'Pivotal Contributor' in Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Success

In a historic achievement, India proudly claimed the title of the first nation to set foot on the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm on August 23, 2023. Among the team of brilliant minds at ISRO, Kaushik Nag, a software engineer hailing from Jalpaiguri, shines as a pivotal contributor to the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3.

This victory not only marks India’s space exploration milestone but also adds Jalpaiguri’s name to the list of accomplished missions.

Kaushik Nag’s journey from the quaint town of Jalpaiguri to the prestigious corridors of ISRO exemplifies how dreams transcend geographical boundaries.

At 29 years old, his accomplishment resonates deeply with the townspeople, inspiring them to believe that no goal is too distant to achieve.

The moment Chandrayaan-3 made history by landing on the moon’s south pole, Kaushik’s mother, Sonali Nag was overwhelmed with pride, a sentiment shared by the entire community. The news spread rapidly, generating a wave of celebration on social media platforms.

Today, as Kaushik’s family and the residents of Jalpaiguri bask in the glory of their contribution to Chandrayaan-3’s monumental success, Sonali Roy, beaming with joy, shares, “My son’s unwavering dedication to education and research has borne fruit. His success is our happiness."

The district echoes this sentiment, with locals like Anirban Kundu stating, “Kaushik’s victory resonates as a victory for all of Jalpaiguri. Let us march ahead with even greater accomplishments."