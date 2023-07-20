Meet M Veeralakshmi, India's 1st Female Ambulance Driver, Leading By Example

Tamil Nadu has achieved a significant milestone in promoting gender inclusivity in its workforce by appointing M Veeralakshmi as the first woman ambulance driver in the state and the entire nation. The 30-year-old previously worked as a cab driver in Chennai for three years before earning this remarkable position, as stated by the state government.

Veeralakshmi, who was born and raised in Theni, moved to Chennai with her husband nearly ten years ago. Her husband was already working as a driver and she accompanied him on some occasions, learning about the profession and its mechanics through observation. Veeralakshmi gained valuable insights and knowledge from this experience.

Challenging stereotypes, she defied norms when she was officially appointed for the ambulance driver job on August 31, 2020, in a ceremony held at the Secretariat. Interestingly, it was just four years ago that she reached out to ANEW, a women’s welfare association in Anna Nagar, seeking employment opportunities. Her journey from seeking assistance to becoming the nation’s first woman ambulance driver is truly inspiring.

Veeralakshmi shared that ANEW offered vocational training and job placement support for women. Intrigued by the opportunity, she enrolled herself in their driving course. Her confidence stemmed from observing her husband’s driving which gave her the belief that she could excel in this profession. Her determination and previous experience were vital in her journey to become the first woman ambulance driver in the state and the nation.

Besides, the Kerala government also made a significant step towards gender inclusivity by appointing a woman ambulance driver in its emergency medical response network. This appointment represents a milestone in promoting women’s participation and representation in critical roles within the state’s healthcare system.

In a significant event, State Health Minister Veena George presented Deepamol, hailing from Kottayam district, with the key to an ambulance as part of the health department’s trauma care project, “KANIV-108" (Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victims). Deepamol, a skilled and experienced driver with a diverse background in handling various vehicles, was appointed as the first woman ambulance driver in the network. The minister expressed the government’s commitment to appointing more women as ambulance drivers in different districts under the KANIV-108 project, promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the healthcare sector.