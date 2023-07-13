Meet Ram Babu, A Veena Artist From Allapudi, Carrying The Legacy Of Storytelling

In today’s fast-paced world, many may not be aware of the rich cultural and spiritual traditions preserved and passed down through generations. One such tradition involved the recitation of spiritual and mythological biographies like Balanagamma and Lakshmi Devi’s while riding bicycles. This traditional practice has been faithfully carried forward by Rambabu from Allapudi, Andhra Pradesh, who has embraced the responsibility inherited from his ancestors.

Rambabu’s great-grandfather, grandfather, and father were renowned for their work as laborers and storytellers. They would travel on bicycles to different villages in the Kotananduru Mandal of Kakinada district, reciting these captivating tales to the people. Accompanied by a handmade veena made from a pumpkin, they would sing the stories, enchanting their audiences.

Crafting the veena is a meticulous process. The inside of a large pumpkin is carefully extracted and dried under the sun. Once completely dry, a stick is attached to the top, and strings are connected to it, creating a unique instrument.

In the past, Rambabu’s ancestors would perform in a barter system, receiving food items such as rice and dal in exchange for their recitations. Rambabu emphasizes that it is not merely about receiving something in return but rather about preserving and respecting the age-old tradition of storytelling that has been passed down through the generations.

Although Rambabu also works in the agricultural fields during the season, he remains committed to his bicycle and pumpkin veena, travelling from one village to another. Unfortunately, people living in urban areas are often unfamiliar with the sound and significance of the veena. Therefore, the government must step in and support the preservation of such traditional mediums of communication, ensuring that individuals like Rambabu are recognized and their invaluable contributions are upheld.

Rambabu’s dedication to continuing this unique tradition serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving cultural heritage and keeping traditional storytelling alive. By embracing the past and celebrating these cherished practices, we can maintain a connection to our roots and appreciate the beauty of our diverse cultural tapestry.