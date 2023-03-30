The flower that is considered a symbol of love, the rose, apart from its aesthetic value, has also got other uses. From the Indian subcontinent comes the delicious rose petal preserve known as gulkand. It is made by combining sugar and unique pink rose petals. Rose petals are boiled over low heat with sugar, which thickens the fluids. It has a lot of value in the market and a farmer from Kalaburagi in Karnataka has been growing roses in his garden, harvesting gulkand out of it to sell in local markets.

Ramesh Tapadia of Satpatalli in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi has cultivated a special type of rose. A farmer by profession, Ramesh has 10 acres of land where he cultivates various crops and vegetables. Of these 10 acres, he uses one acre of his land to cultivate a special kind of rose flower.

Ramesh brought this special pink rose flower plant from a village called Pushkar in Rajasthan. He brought the seeds of the plant and cultivated it in the one-acre land of his garden. Now, he has a complete acre full of this rose plant which he uses to make gulkand.

He does not do it alone but has a group of women employed to prepare the rose petals for gulkand as well as rose water. It is interesting to note that they have been making this product only organically without using any chemicals. The gulkand is then taken by Ramesh to the nearby markets and sold at an affordable price.

Ramesh said that his specially prepared gulkand is famous not only in Kalaburagi or even Karnataka but in other states as well. Ramesh Tapadia’s Gulkand and rose water are also popular in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Ramesh has grown not only flowers but also mangoes, coconuts and other fruits in the garden. He is, however, famous in the area for his rose flowers.

