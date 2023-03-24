Creating a stunning lush garden on your terrace is not as simple as putting some green plants in every nook and corner. It is years of hard work and dedication that one needs to make their terrace into a peaceful escape or an organic farm to avoid the chemical-added vegetables that are sold in supermarkets. Now, an inspiring story of an engineering graduate from Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar has surfaced on the internet as he has converted his terrace into his own kind of farm.

Bhuminathan is from Lakshmi Nagar, Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu and he had developed an interest in farming from a very young age. He gradually started growing vegetables by planting pots on his terrace for consumption of them at home. He soon came to know about the concept of terrace farming and started to grow a few vegetables on his terrace.

Speaking about the same, Bhuminathan told News18 Tamil that he has been building and maintaining his farm for four years now. “From that day till now, I have been getting vegetables for home from my own garden. I have grown vegetables like tomatoes and chillies. Currently, I am growing trees like bananas, pomegranates in big pots and they are in great shape,” he said.

Bhuminathan also mentioned that a large space is required to set up a terraced garden like his.

He also shared that many people are fascinated by the idea of having one of its kind terrace gardens and organically growing their own vegetables but also face a few issues like living in a rental house or having small space for the garden. He gave one tip for people to begin by planting at least 10 to 15 pots if they have a small enclosure for a terrace garden.

Earlier, a similar story of a man from UP who earns Rs 70 lakh just by growing vegetables went viral on the internet. The video showed Ramveer Singh of Bareilly, growing vegetables in his three-storey house without the use of soil or chemicals. He grows strawberries, cauliflower, ladies finger, and many other fruits and vegetables. His three-storey house also has over 10,000 plants.

Ramveer also owns a company called Vimpa Organic and Hydroponics, which generates Rs 70 lakh in revenue per year.

