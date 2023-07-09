Meet the ‘T’ Train: Vande Bharat-Vistadome Comfort, Old Steam Avatar for Electric Engine, Tourist Special

The Indian Railways will soon roll out their vintage steam engines, but with a twist. For the first time, a special heritage train has been launched that will offer the comfort of Vande Bharat and Vistadome coaches with the old-world charm intact. The trains may look like they are being hauled by steam engines of the past, but they will be electric.

This special tourist train, called the ‘T’ Train, integrates heritage and modern features as well as aesthetics. It is being introduced in the Southern zone to promote it as a tourist-friendly train, which also showcases the rich heritage of the Indian Railways.

The tourist train is a joint effort by Southern Railway’s Perambur Carriage and Wagon Works, Avadi EMU Car Shed and Trichy Golden Rock workshop. An official from the Southern Railway told News18 that the driving trailer cars of MEMU have been modified to resemble vintage steam locomotives but these will be operated by electricity.

Replicates first indigenous steam loco built in 1895

The ‘T’ Train comprises two locos of MEMU driving motor car modified to resemble steam locos and attached to both ends of the train. It replicates the look and feel of the first indigenous steam locomotive, F734, built in 1895.

The four self-generating air-conditioned Vistadome type coaches, which are designed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), are attached in the middle of the rake. Three of these coaches are chair cars and one is being designated as a restaurant car.

“These four coaches were converted, duly incorporating modern features along with aesthetically designed interiors and fittings to have a pleasant and comfortable travel experience,” an official from the Southern Railway told News18.

Vintage touch, feel of luxury trains

The executive chair car of the train has a seating capacity of 48. These double seat arrangements will be similar to that of Vistadome and Vande Bharat with reclining mechanisms. For each passenger, a dedicated charging port is provided. Windows of this coach are similar to that of Vistadome coaches for a panoramic view.

Also, a protective layer is added in the glass to prevent breakage. Electrically operated automatic compartment sliding doors are provided in each coach along with mini pantry equipment.

To give it a vintage touch, the train has aesthetically designed luggage rack arrangement and exterior walls painted and covered with theme-based vinyl wrapping. Adding a feel of the luxury trains like the Maharaja, this new train will have an AC restaurant. The dining-cum-pantry offers comfortable seating for 28.

The train was kept for a display at the Chennai Central railway station where railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected it on Saturday.