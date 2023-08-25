Meet Vari Garalapatti Swathi Who Got 8th Rank In Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Exam

Vari Garalapatti Swathi secured the 8th rank in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 1 Exam with her sheer dedication and hard work. Born in a farmer’s family, it is a big achievement for the family. Her father, Kollari Nagaraju and mother Ratnamma depend on farming for their bread and butter. Swathi is married to software engineer Mahesh who is from Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. While speaking with News18, Swathi, who has been selected as Deputy Collector, attributed her success to her parents and husband for being constant support.

Swathi hails from Sri Sathyasai district and is the eldest sibling in the family. Swathi excelled in studies since the beginning even though her schooling has been done through a government school. She even qualified for the National Means Merit Comes Scholarship in Class 8.

After completing her higher studies, Swathi also secured the 8th rank in the state-level examination conducted for the selection of sub-inspector in 2018. After taking the training, she had been working as an ASI in many police stations in the district. Speaking with the news portal, Swathi said that she faced many inequalities since her childhood but with the encouragement of her parents, she excelled in her studies and was selected as a sub-inspector.

She is currently working in Tirupati Special Branch SSI. However, she said that her husband Kommu Mahesh’s contribution to excelling in the group examinations conducted by APPSC is unforgettable and her in-laws provided full support. Swathi expressed her happiness in being selected as Deputy Collector while doing the job of SSI. Swati further said that her desire is always to become an IAS. She said that her role model is her mother.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the final result of APPSC Group 1 Result 2023 on August 17.