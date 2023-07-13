'Meeting with Macron, Cooperation in Key Domains': PM Modi Highlights Agenda of 2-Day Visit to France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he is travelling to France on an official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to join him in the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris where he will be the Guest of Honour.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Paris from July 13-14.

India and France mark the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership this year as the two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, and other areas.

“I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years. I have had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since my last Official Visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit,” PM Modi said in the departing statement released on Thursday.

The prime minister said that he will have interactions with the French leadership, including Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Presidents of the Senate Gerard Larcher, and President of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet.

On the French National Day or Bastille Day celebrations, an Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade.

Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

PM Modi said that he will meet the Indian diaspora, leading CEOs of the two countries and prominent French personalities.

From Paris, Modi will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official Visit on July 15 where he will meet President and Ruler of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“UAE will be hosting the 28th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP-28) later this year. I also look forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement,” he said.

He added that the visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

(With inputs from Shalinder Wangu)