Mob Attacks Meghalaya CM Sangma's Office; 5 Injured, Sec 144 Imposed in Tura

At least five security personnel were injured in a mob clash after hundreds of people attacked Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s office in Tura on Monday.

The mob continues to surround his office, as Sangma remains inside the compound, unharmed till now. The chief minister is also indoors as protestors have blocked the roads, posing a security threat.

The mob also pelted stones and hit the windows of the office.

This happened as the chief minister was holding a key meeting with the protesting civil bodies including the ACHIK, GHSMC among others. The discussion went on for over three hours in his office.

Amid this, a crowd, in huge numbers gathered outside the compound and started their agitation.

In retaliation, the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the collected crowd. At least, five security personnel have sustained injuries till now in the fight.

Section 144 and a night curfew has been imposed in Tura as the situation continues to remain tense.

Visuals showed CM Sangma overseeing the injured officers as they lay on the ground inside his office premises.

The situation has been brought under control, but remains “very tense," the chief minister’s office said in a comment.

The civil bodies, which were meeting with the CM, said they had nothing to do with this, and that the mob were not their people.

Sangma had invited all organisations that were on a hunger strike for a detailed discussion on winter capital and job reservation in presence of other cabinet ministers and stakeholders.

In the meeting, Sangma appealed to the protesting organisation to call off their strike and come forward for discussion.

Another meeting, again in the presence of all stakeholders, has been tentatively scheduled in Shillong August 8 or 9.

