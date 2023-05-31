CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Meghalaya Govt Reconstitutes Committee Reviewing the State Reservation Policy
1-MIN READ

Meghalaya Govt Reconstitutes Committee Reviewing the State Reservation Policy

PTI

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 14:06 IST

Shillong, India

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National Peopleís Party President Conrad K. Sangma (File Photo/ PTI)

The committee was reconstituted on Tuesday and will hold a meeting with political parties on the issue on Wednesday

The Meghalaya government has reconstituted a committee to review the state reservation policy in the backdrop of an indefinite hunger strike launched by the opposition Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) seeking changes to the existing reservation formula, an official said on Wednesday.

The committee was reconstituted on Tuesday and will hold a meeting with political parties on the issue on Wednesday, he said.

    The committee will be headed by the state Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

    A final decision on the reservation policy will, however, be taken only after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma holds a meeting, his deputy Sniawbhalang Dhar told.

