Meghalaya Govt Vows to Leave No Stone Unturned in War Against Drug Trafficking, Seizures Cross Rs 71 Cr Mark
Meghalaya Govt Vows to Leave No Stone Unturned in War Against Drug Trafficking, Seizures Cross Rs 71 Cr Mark

Reported By: Purbasha Bhattacharjee

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 19:03 IST

Meghalaya, India

He further said that police are on high alert to go all out against drug traffickers. (Image: News18)

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, MDA government spokesperson and cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh said seizures from contraband have gone up to Rs 71 crores

The Meghalaya government on Friday pledged to fight drug trafficking in all its forms on a war footing, describing the drug menace as a severe concern.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, MDA government spokesperson and cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh said seizures from contraband have gone up to Rs 71 crores. “We are now going to take the drug menace as a serious threat to the state, and we will go all out on a war footing to combat it in all forms. The seizures from contraband have gone up to Rs 71 crore as we speak,” Lyngdoh said.

He further said that police are on high alert to go all out against drug traffickers.

The minister assured there would be no compromise regarding raids, seizures, and checking illicit drugs of any variety.

The Anti Narcotics Task Force of the East Khasi Hills police on Thursday seized contraband items and arrested six persons involved in drug peddling. Based on credible inputs, the raid was made at Lower Lachumiere in Shillong and items such as five soap cases of heroin weighing 77.02 gms, 19 vials of heroin weighing 1.71 gms, two bikes, a Scooty and six mobile phones, apart from Rs 1,26,500 in cash was seized. Police said the total quantity of heroin seized during the raid was 78.73gm.

Meanwhile, in its war against drugs, East Jaintia Hills police caught five traffickers and seized Heroin worth Rs 28 Lakh, Cannabis worth Rs 48 Lakh, and two vehicles were also seized.

From Bajengdoba, the North Garo Hills Police arrested four drug traffickers at Kimbaldam and seized 26 gms of heroin, an Alto car, Rs 6,000 cash and two phones.

first published:March 17, 2023, 18:56 IST
last updated:March 17, 2023, 19:03 IST
