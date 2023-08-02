Meghalaya Teacher Forces Class 6 Student to Wear Shoe Garland for Not Speaking in English; Probe Ordered

A class sixth student in Meghalaya was “punished" and forced to wear a dirty shoes around his neck for not speaking English inside the school premises.

The boy was paraded in soiled shoes in front of the headmaster, school teachers and fellow students.

The parents of the child lodged a complaint with the police and claimed that the school exposed their son to extreme punishments which were “disturbing" and “unlawful."

“The punishment was disturbing and it was unlawful that my son was with sleeper around the neck. Hence this act of illogical behaviour and condemnable” the complaint read.

According to the students, the head teacher would announce the students who would be punished in school assemblies, after which the alleged “shoe parade" would take place.

This took place on alternate days, the students said, adding that the shoes were allegedly picked up from litter bins.

In another complaint, the village headman claimed that “many more such inhumane punishment has been meted out in the school as in licking dustbins, corporal punishment and chopping of hair."

“We beg to take stern action against those teachers, stop harassing, torturing both mentally and physically and give justice to the innocent students," he added.

Reacting to the incident, State minister for education, Rakkam A Sangma has sought report from the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district and the education department on it.

Calling the incident “unfortunate," the Education Minister said he will examine the matter after getting report from the District Magistrate.

It needs mention that National Education Policy, recognizes all Indian languages as national languages with a view to fostering innovation and research.

NEP 2020 recognises the positive impact of the mother tongue in fostering critical thinking and innovation. Khasi, Garo and Jaintiya are there major languages spoken and communicated in Meghalaya. ​