Meghalaya: Trio Claiming to be GNLA Leaders Surrender, Police Say No Regrouping Attempt

The three people who claimed to be the leader of Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) on Sunday surrendered before the West Garo Hills police. The police said the the trio attempted to spreading ‘rumours’ on social media concerning the regrouping of the proscribed group.

In a press statement, the police said that an investigation revealed the involvement of the following three individuals in the alleged GNLA regrouping: Namchang Ch Momin, alias Jingjang D Shira (22), hailing from Darangagre village, Adot M Sangma (26) from Ganipara, and Silwit R Marak (26) from Nalnapara. All three are residents within the jurisdiction of Dalu police station.

“Consequently, a counter-insurgency operation was initiated, and while the police team was en route to Darangagre village, they received information from Kherapara OP that all individuals mentioned above had surrendered at the outpost. Subsequently, the team returned to Kherapara OP and conducted interviews with all three individuals," stated the Police.

A house search was then conducted at Momin’s residence and several incriminating materials like camouflage uniform, boots etc., were recovered and duly seized.

“Investigations have confirmed that there is no GNLA regrouping effort as previously suspected. The three individuals allegedly committed the act with the intention of creating fear among the general public and extorting money from businessmen and others," said SP V S Rathore in a statement.

“It is suspected that some more persons might have been involved in the act and investigation is underway to unearth the whole conspiracy,” he added.

An unidentified source sent a WhatsApp message claiming that Jingjang D Shira has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Director of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA). The message further stated that approximately 500 members of the GNLA are undergoing training in Rengdim, located in the West Khasi Hills bordering the East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya.

The WhatsApp message also included a photograph, wherein the individual claiming to be Shira stated that the person wearing a green towel in the photo is Nengsrang Sangma, the new GNLA Secretary and Second In-Charge. The person dressed in camouflage and covered with a black scarf was stated to be Shira, the Chief Executive Director of GNLA.

However, the prompt action by the police has foiled any such attempt. Meghalaya Police is making all possible efforts to thwart any attempt of militants regrouping.

The West Garo Hills SP, further said, “We appeal to members of general public that if any person receives any information related to militancy, it should be informed to the local police station immediately.”

“We will act on all such information and suitably reward the person giving information without disclosing his/her identity,” Rathore said.

“Militancy has been controlled with lot of sacrifice and any effort to destroy this hard-earned peace shall be countered as per law. All such efforts shall be nipped in the bud,” officials added.