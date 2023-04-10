CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Decries 'Illegal' Conditional Passport, Seeks 10-Year Extension | Exclusive
Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Decries 'Illegal' Conditional Passport, Seeks 10-Year Extension | Exclusive

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 20:59 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

Iltija Mufti shows documents pertaining to her passport during a press conference over its issuance, at PDP Headquarters in Srinagar, Friday, April 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Iltija Mufti has asked Regional Passport Officer to withdraw the endorsement and also immediately issue a passport for the regular duration of ten years

After being given a ‘conditional passport,’ which is valid only for visits to UAE only, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has shot a letter to the Regional Passport Officer Kashmir, asking him to withdraw the endorsement and also immediately issue a passport for the regular duration of ten years.

News18 has accessed a letter written by Iltija to the officer after controversy erupted over the issue.

Claiming her passport was illegally curtailed to two years, she says, “As per rule 12 of the passport rules, the duration of the passport has to be ten years. However, in my case, it has been illegally curtailed to two years.”

She says that these decisions have been taken in violation of the mandate of the Passport Act.

“In addition, the passport has been issued with an endorsement that it’s only valid for UAE……. That no reason has been furnished to me for making such an order,” Iltija writes in the letter.

While quoting sections of the Passport Act, she writes that “the action is hit by Section 5 (3) and Section 7 (b) of the Passport Act. As no reasons have been furnished, the order of endorsement and time period is illegal offending the mandate of the passport act & also violates my fundamental right to travel abroad.”

She has asked Regional Passport Officer to withdraw the endorsement and also immediately issue a passport for the regular duration of ten years.

“Your failure to do so will be a gross negligence of your constitutional duty & a brazen violation of my fundamental right,” the letter reads.

Iltija told News18 that she will continue to pursue justice in the court.

CNN News18 had reported that a document sent by Special DG Police to Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar stated that a passport cannot be issued in her favour, citing a letter that has been duly classified as “Top Secret" under the provision of the Official Secret Act.

Later, the Regional Passport office issued a two-year passport to her with restricted travel to the UAE only.

She has slammed the CID department of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and told CNN-News18 that the court was been misled by the authorities.

