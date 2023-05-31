Menstruation Fest: This Thane Youth's Unique Initiative Is Breaking The Cycle Of Shame

Despite being the SMART generation living in the 21st century of technology and Artificial intelligence, the human race is still clouded by many social stigmas and taboos of which Menstruation is one example but a youth from Maharashtra’s Thane is determined to bring about a change in people’s perception of this natural process.

Nishant Baghera has established a Mensruation Foundation, which campaigns among people to celebrate menstruation and make people aware of it rather than maintaining a mum on the subject.

While talking to Local 18, Nishant said that his organisation celebrates menstruation and this festival is already celebrated in 4 continents and 19 countries. He also talked about how he came up with this idea.

“Menstruation is natural and a necessary process for the female body. But society has not been able to reconcile this scientific fact. When there is a religious ceremony to be held in the family, women are told to take pills to postpone their menstruation cycle," said Nishant.

About his campaign, Nishant added, “First, we asked women to use sanitary napkins during menstruation. Women liked it. When we realised that sanitary napkins could be washed and reused, then we distributed cotton pads among them. We also asked women to use reusable cotton pads as this reduces waste."

“I started this campaign from Thane city. After this, many social organisations contacted me. Our friends living abroad also liked our concept. They implemented this concept in their countries with the help of social organisations there. So far, this concept has been implemented in 19 countries spread over 4 continents," said Nishant.

According to Nishant, many social and voluntary organisations are helping him in this campaign. He uses the occasion of festivals and develops games to spread awareness about menstruation among the public and also answers queries of women and girls during their interactions.

top videos

“Men are at the forefront of putting restrictions on girls and women during menstruation. So even men must be made aware of the taboos surrounding menstruation," he added.

Nishant says that precisely because of this, we ask men also to participate in this festival to celebrate menstruation. We have both men and women as volunteers helping in our campaign and this makes it easier to bring both men and women into this.