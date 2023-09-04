‘Mera Desh, Meri Maati’: Soil from Freedom Fighters' Homes Will be Used to Build Amrit Udyan, Says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who was in Punjab for the ‘Mera Desh, Meri Maati’ programme on Monday, sought soil (mitti) from the homes of unsung heroes of Indian independence movement, freedom fighters, farmers and soldiers.

Thakur, who visited Jalandhar and Phagwara, said the soil collected from 30 crore homes and 6.5 lakh villages from all parts of the country will be used to develop Amrit Udyan at Kartavya Path near India Gate and an Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Memorial will also be built. Thakur called upon all citizens to actively take part in the programme.

आज अपने हमीरपुर संसदीय क्षेत्र के हरोली व गगरेट विधानसभा में गाँव-गाँव, घर-घर, घूम-घूम कर स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के परिवारों का सम्मान करने व घरों से मिट्टी एकत्रित करने का सौभाग्य मिला।पंच प्रण के शपथ होंगे,वीरों का नमन मिट्टी का वंदन होगा। pic.twitter.com/4SfEfW1qyh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 4, 2023

“PM Modi ji has launched this national campaign to remember our freedom fighters as well as the soldiers who make supreme sacrifices to protect our borders. Our farmers fulfil the needs of 140 crore Indians by producing crops. Our soldiers leave no stone unturned to protect our soil, our motherland. They even give supreme sacrifices for the nation. It is our duty to remember them,” said Thakur.

Accompanied by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, Thakur went door-to-door and collected soil in Amrit Kalash. Thakur said Meri Maati, Mera Desh is the concluding programme of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, which was started by PM Modi in 2021. This is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. Thakur also explained how the present central government is working to build a strong and secure nation and administered PM’s Panch Pran pledge to the villagers.