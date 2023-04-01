CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Mercury Settles at Low of 15.7 Deg C in Delhi, Light Rain Likely During Day

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 14:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day (PTI Photo)

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day (PTI Photo)

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (77) category at around 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8:30 am.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ (77) category at around 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

