Several Kashmiri Pandits took part in the Shobha Yatra on Ram Navami, which passed through the old city of Srinagar, amid tight security. Though the number of Kashmiri Pandits this year was fewer due to the fear of targeted killings, those who took part said they were not afraid and were taking this as an opportunity to send out a message of peace and harmony.

The Shobha Yatra started from Zaindar Mohalla in the old city and culminated at Tankipora after passing through Habbakadal, Barbarshah, Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and Jehangir Chowk.

Every year, Kashmiri Pandits gather at Kathleshwar temple in Tankipora area of the old city and take out this procession, which goes through the old city and then enters the heart of Srinagar at Lal Chowk. Raj Pandita, who travelled from California to Kashmir, called this a unique function where people of all communities came together.

“This occasion symbolises friendship, a community living in fear coming out as fearless. We have a message of peace and friendship, this will play a great role in bringing communities together,” he said.

During the 90s, the Ram Navami procession was stopped in Kashmir owing to armed militancy but with the situation now improved, this procession is being taken out every year. Terrorists have targeted Kashmiri Pandits in recent years, which has forced forces to ensure their safety and security.

