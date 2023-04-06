MHA Recommends CBI Probe Against Oxfam India Over Alleged Violations of Foreign Funds Act

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the affairs of Oxfam India for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, according to government sources.

The registration certificate of Oxfam India, which was registered under the FCRA, 2010 for undertaking “social" activities, was valid up to December 31, 2021.

The MHA found that Oxfam India continued to transfer foreign contributions to various entities even after coming into force of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 which prohibits such transfers. Oxfam India has also transferred funds to other NGOs, violating provisions of the FCRA, 2010, sources said.

During a survey carried out by the Income Tax department, some emails were found which revealed that Oxfam India was planning to circumvent the provision of the FCRA, 2010 by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route, sources added.

The IT survey by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) also exposed Oxfam India as a “probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations/entities which have funded the Oxfam India liberally over the years".

Oxfam India, which is registered to carry out social activities, routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/employees in the form of commission. The same is also reflected from the TDS data of the Oxfam India which shows payment of Rs 12,71,188 to the CPR in the financial year 2019-20 under Section 194J, said sources.

Oxfam India received foreign contribution amounting to Rs 1.50 crore (approximately) directly into its FC utilization account instead of receiving foreign contribution in designated FCRA account, they said.

While the official statement of Oxfam India to the MHA decision is awaited, the NGO pointed to its plea pending in the Delhi High Court for renewal of its registration under FCRA, 2010. In February, it had moved court against the home ministry’s decision to cancel its FCRA licence. The court had issued notice to Center on the NGO’s plea that it be allowed to use Rs 21 crore that it had received through foreign contribution when its FCRA license was valid. The Center had been given four weeks by the court to respond to the NGO’s plea.

Notably, Oxfam India is the second non-governmental organisation (NGO) after Harsh Mander’s ‘Aman Biradri’ which has been recommended for a CBI probe for FCRA violation. The charge against both NGOs is corrupt practices to route foreign contributions when they were not authorised to do so, said sources.

Read all the Latest India News here