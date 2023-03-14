MHA Seeks Suggestions from Stakeholders on Comprehensive Amendments in Criminal Laws

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought suggestions from all stakeholders, including chief ministers, judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, and MPs for the comprehensive amendments in criminal laws.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said in Lok Sabha that a committee had been constituted under the chairpersonship of the vice-chancellor of National Law University, Delhi to suggest reforms in the criminal laws — the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought suggestions from governors, chief ministers of states, lieutenant governors and administrators of Union territories, Chief Justice of India, chief justices of various high courts, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of various states, various universities, law institutes and all MPs regarding comprehensive amendments in criminal laws, he said in reply to a written question.

Rai said the government is committed to bring out a comprehensive legislation taking into account the recommendations of the committee and the suggestions received from all the stakeholders.

The legislation of such laws is a complex and lengthy exercise given the spectrum of divergent views of stakeholders and the entire procedure is a long drawn out one and no time limit can be fixed or given for this legislative process, he said.

