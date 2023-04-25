MHA Suspends SP-Rank NIA Officer Vishal Garg over Alleged Corruption Allegations for Second Time

Vishal Garg, an SP rank officer of NIA, has been suspended by MHA due to allegations of corruption for the second time. While an NIA officer confirmed the suspension, they stated that they were not aware of the charges. Similarly, an MHA spokesperson also confirmed the development but did not provide any details about the allegations.

Sources, however, indicated that graft allegations have been made in connection with an NSCN (IM) case registered in Manipur.

Garg, originally from the BSF, was one of the first officials inducted into the NIA. He was part of sensitive investigations like the Samjhauta Express blast and Swami Aseemanand.

After allegations of corruption in the Fallah-e-Insaniyat case, he was reinstated in NIA in 2020. It was then said that “no substantive evidence was found against him in the corruption allegation made by a Delhi businessman."

Garg, who was probing the Hafiz Saeed linked Fallah-e-Insaniyat case, was accused of asking for a Rs 2-crore bribe. The businessman alleged that Garg threatened to implicate him as an accused if he didn’t pay up. After a year-long enquiry, Garg was brought back but given the charge of Training.

The latest round of allegations is after another NIA officer, Arvind Negi, was accused of corruption in the Kashmir NGO-terror link case. Negi was charged on May 2022 for passing on Lashkar-related documents allegedly to Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez in return for money.

