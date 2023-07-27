CBI to Take Over Manipur Viral Video Case, Say Top Govt Sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to refer the Manipur viral video case, in which two women in the state were paraded naked, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), top government sources said.

The video has sparked nationwide outrage, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the incident “shameful for the whole country".

The trial would be sought to be held in a court in neighbouring Assam, officials said.

The officials also said the Union Home Ministry is in touch with both Meitei and Kuki groups and talks are in an advanced stage to restore normalcy in Manipur.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by a mob. A 26-second video of the incident surfaced on July 19.

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-Armyman, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

A complaint in connection with the video was lodged around a month ago June 21 at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.

PM Modi has assured the nation that no guilty will be spared. “The law will take its course with all its might. What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

Seven people have been arrested so far in the case.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)