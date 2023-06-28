MHADA Lottery 2023: Application Deadline For Affordable Housing In Mumbai Pushed To July 10

MHADA LOTTERY 2023: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced an extension in the deadline to apply for the Mumbai MHADA lottery 2023. The lottery offers affordable homes starting at Rs 24 lakh within Mumbai city. The decision to extend the application deadline was made to accommodate more people and help those who encountered technical difficulties during the registration process.

Initially set for June 26, the last date to submit the application form for the MHADA lottery has been extended to July 10. As part of the revised schedule, the draft application will be published on July 17 followed by the publication of the final application on July 24.

MHADA data reveals that the board received an overwhelming response with more than 84,000 applications submitted so far. These applications were vying for approximately 4,000 apartments available through the MHADA lottery in the Mumbai real estate market. Out of the total number of applications, 59,000 applicants have already paid the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), a token amount indicating their interest in purchasing the property.

The Mumbai flats offered through the MHADA lottery cater to – the economically weaker section (EWS), lower income group (LIG), middle-income group (MIG), and higher income group (HIG). Among the available homes, 2,790 are allocated for the EWS category, 1,034 for LIG, 139 for MIG, and 120 fall under the HIG category. Notably, 1,947 apartments in the EWS category are being sold under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY).

Prices for these apartments range from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore, with carpet areas varying between 204 sq. ft. to 1,500 sq. ft. These apartments are located across different areas of Mumbai including Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Chandivali, Kandivali, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, and Sion.

While the lottery draw date was initially scheduled for July 18, at the Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra, MHADA officials have yet to announce a new date following the extension of the scheme. The authority plans to introduce more apartments under the MIG and HIG categories, which are currently under construction, in the next two years.