MHADA LOTTERY 2023: Here’s your chance to own a dream home on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has started the application process for the lottery of over 4,000 affordable houses in several districts including Palghar and Thane. The application window opened on March 8 and registration can be made for the lottery till April 10. The draw for the houses will take place on May 10.

A total of 4,655 houses are on offer through the lottery by the Konkan board of MHADA. These include 984 houses that are available under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme and 1,453 that are part of those obtained by the MHADA through redevelopment projects. Some land parcels are also part of the lottery.

The houses and land parcels are located in the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, and, Thane. The houses are priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 41 lakh while the land parcels start at Rs 7 lakh.

MHADA Lottery 2023: How To Apply

Step 1

Visit the official website of MHADA and register yourself. https://www.mhada.gov.in/en/konkan-board Step 2

Create a username and select ‘Lottery and Scheme’. Step 3

Proceed to make online payment for the lottery registration. The application fee can vary depending upon the income group of the applicant. The payment can be made till 11:59 pm on April 12. Step 4

Submit your application.

MHADA Lottery 2023: Eligibility

The applicant must be at least 18 years old. Applications made in the name of a child will be rejected. The applicant must be domiciled in Maharashtra. Applicants for low Income Group flats cannot have an income of more than 9 lakh for the MMR region. Those applying for Middle Income Group flats can have a maximum income of Rs 12 lakh. There is no maximum income limit for applicants of High Income Group flats.

MHADA Lottery 2023: List of documents

Aadhaar card – Make sure that your Aadhaar is linked to your mobile number. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number during the verification process.

Domicile certificate of Maharashtra

PAN card

Driving license

Birth certificate

Passport

Bank account details

Voter ID card

School leaving certificate

The MHADA will publish the draft application on the website at 6 pm on April 27 and the final application at 6 pm on May 4. The lottery draw will be held at 10 am on May 10 and refunds will start processing on May 16.

