Micro Art Maestro: Telangana Teacher's Extraordinary Talent Takes Center Stage

Udepu Rajinikanth, a micro-artist by passion and a teacher by profession, believes that art is an integral part of life. He considers his existence incomplete without the beauty of art. Despite his dedication to teaching, Rajinikanth never forgets his artistic inclinations and incorporates them into his profession.

Over time, he has developed a passion for teaching and skillfully manages both his job and his artistic pursuits.

Rajinikanth hails from Madaka village in Odela Mandal, Peddapalli district. He has skillfully created a model of the “Telangana Martyrs Stupa” on a small chalk piece. Using the intricate technique of sculpting art and working diligently for approximately three hours, he meticulously carved the stupa, measuring 2.7 cm in height and 7 mm in width, using a razor pin. On the special occasion of Telangana state formation day, Rajinikanth expressed the magnificence of Telangana through his unique art form, honoring the martyrs of the region.

Previously, he skillfully carved the stupa of Telangana martyrs on a chalk piece measuring 4 cm in height. Similarly, he also crafted a stupa of the martyrs on a soap, with a height of 6.5 cm, using a razor pin. Additionally, he engraved the portrait of KCR, receiving numerous praises, on a chalk piece that stands 4.8 cm tall.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth showcased his dedication to his home state by creating English letters representing Telangana on a pencil granite. Recently, he gave tribute to the grandeur of his state on “Telangana Independence Day” by meticulously crafting a 31 cm tall “Telangana Bonala Shaktam”.

Additionally, there’s another talented micro-artist from Telangana. Ramagiri Swarika. She is an exceptional woman from Hyderabad and is truly deserving of immense admiration. She has showcased her exceptional talent by creating a wide array of micro-artworks, all without the assistance of a magnifying glass.

Swarika’s remarkable skills have garnered her numerous accolades and recognition at the national level. One of her notable achievements includes illustrating the Bhagavad Gita on a remarkable canvas of 4,042 grains of rice. Completing this intricate task required an impressive 150 hours of dedicated work.